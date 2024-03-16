3 Ravens perfect free agent targets to still sign who'd push team to Super Bowl contenders
The Ravens went down in a stunning defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, but as we look at what is left in free agency there are still moves they can make that will help push them over the top.
By Jack Posey
Xavien Howard/Stephon Gilmore, CBs
If you have watched the Ravens over the past couple of years, you have probably noticed a glaring weakness on the team. That is the cornerback position; the Ravens have needed to improve in that department since the departure of big-play and big-tempered Marcus Peters. Moreover, this past year, Ravens fans and football fans would agree that Marlon Humphrey did not play like himself this past year. A late addition to the roster, Ronald Darby performed the best late in the season, but now he has headed to Duvall County. Luckily for the Ravens, two tenured veterans await on the open market.
The first is Xavien Howard. The 30-year-old four-time Pro Bowler is still regarded among his peers as one of the best at his position. He also has a proven track record of staying healthy, which has been valuable to the Ravens, playing in 100 games over his eight-year career in Miami. The star also tallied 29 interceptions during his time in South Beach.
The Ravens' next option is Stephon Gilmore. This veteran defensive back has had an extensive career that started in Buffalo, then New England (where he helped to win Super Bowls and won DPOY), Carolina, Indianapolis, and Dallas this past season. Since he entered the league in 2012, he has intercepted opposing quarterbacks 29 times.
The Ravens have continued to make changes that have freed up cap space. Would they be willing to spend it on any of these players?