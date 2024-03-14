Dolphins replace Xavien Howard with decisive upgrade: Contract details and grade
The Miami Dolphins replaced Xavien Howard with an upgrade in the form of Kendall Ful. Let's grade the deal.
Xavien Howard developed from a player who was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft to a player who was not only one of the best cornerbacks in the league, but one of the best defensive players in the league.
Howard was a four-time Pro Bowler in his eight seasons with the Miami Dolphins and was a first-team All-Pro back in 2020 after leading the league with 10 interceptions and 20 passes defended.
Despite being under contract through the 2026 season, the Dolphins made the decision to cut Howard as they attempted to clear some cap space. Cutting bait with one of the best corners in franchise history certainly can't be easy, but doing so with Kendall Fuller taking his place makes it easier.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler broke the news that the Dolphins were signing the top free agent corner on the board to a two-year, $16.5 million deal. That's one other teams will regret not topping.
Kendall Fuller contract details, grade with Dolphins
Fuller played a huge role as a starter in the Chiefs' secondary when they made back-to-back Super Bowls in 2018 and 2019. After establishing himself as a starter, Fuller signed a four-year deal to return to the Washington Commanders, the team that drafted him. In Washington, he'd continue to progress into eventually becoming one of the better corners in the NFL. Now, the Dolphins bring him aboard.
Fuller will play alongside Jalen Ramsey forming one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL. With Jevon Holland and the newly-signed Jordan Poyer joining them, the Dolphins have an argument for rostering the most talented secondary in the NFL. Pretty huge with how dynamic their offense can be.
Fuller is coming off a bit of a down year statistically, recording just two interceptions and nine passes defended, but he had an 83.1 overall PFF Grade which was good for seventh among cornerbacks.
This is a fantastic deal for the Dolphins who only commit to two years for the 29-year-old while also keeping the AAV at under $10 million. The Dolphins passing defense should be good which is important in a conference that features so many of the game's best quarterbacks.
Grade: A