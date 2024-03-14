5 teams that need to take a chance with Odell Beckham Jr. back on the market
- After missing all of 2022 with a knee injury, Odell Beckham Jr. spent last year in Baltimore.
- While Lamar Jackson went on to win NFL MVP, OBJ was not the same player he once was.
- With him in search of another team to play for, here are five that could make some sense.
By John Buhler
It feels like he has really bounced around the league, but Odell Beckham Jr. has only played for four NFL franchises to date. He is best known for the first half of his career with the New York Giants. After an up-and-down tenure with the Cleveland Browns, he helped the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl 56 over the Cincinnati Bengals before tearing his ACL. He missed all of 2022 rehabbing his injury.
Beckham resurfaced last year with the Baltimore Ravens, a team he carefully and meticulously picked to join in his lengthy free agency. While the Ravens had their best season since winning the Super Bowl over a decade ago, Beckham was very nondescript in the Baltimore receiving corps. With the expectation that he will be released, we must look ahead to where Beckham could possibly return.
At this point of his career, Beckham is nothing more than a No. 3 wide receiver. At times, he can rise to the occasion and be a high-end No. 2 option, as illustrated by his brief, but brilliant tenure with the Rams back in 2021. Even though he already has a Super Bowl ring, why would he not want another? That should be a deciding factor as to what team the 30-something wide receiver could join in a bit.
Let's take a look at a slew of teams that could make a world of sense to sign Beckham in free agency.
5. Chicago Bears could be a lot of fun to watch go to work through the air
The Chicago Bears could be an interesting landing spot for a veteran wide receiver like Odell Beckham Jr. While Chicago has historically been a place where wide receivers go to die, the Bears have actually had good quarterback play of late, thanks to Justin Fields. Although he is surely going to be replaced by Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft, quarterback play should remain a strength.
I don't know if Shane Waldron is the ideal offensive coordinator for Beckham should he come over, but it would not shock me if the Bears were a wild card team this year, especially if Williams plays at an all-rookie level. With the Minnesota Vikings expected to pull back, maybe the Bears can steal a game or two vs. the Detroit Lions or Green Bay Packers this season? That might be what it takes.
Overall, there will be an opportunity for Beckham to catch passes in Chicagoland with Darnell Mooney leaving for the Atlanta Falcons in his free agency. However, the Bears are not ready to contend for Super Bowls. If Beckham is a year-to-year player, the Bears may not be his first choice of places to play. Then again, this team could be must-watch television should Williams be the real deal.
The Bears are a dark horse to land a player like Beckham, but they have the resources to pull it off.