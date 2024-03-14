NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. may need to go on another recruiting tour
Odell Beckham Jr. is likely heading toward the open market again this offseason after his first and potentially only year with the Baltimore Ravens didn't go as planned.
By Lior Lampert
After going on a social media tour last offseason, wide receiver Odell Beckham landed with the Baltimore Ravens.
In an injury-marred season for the veteran wideout, Beckham had an inconsistent and limited role within the Ravens offensive scheme, catching 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns while logging 50 percent of Baltimore's offensive snaps.
Beckham signed a one-year deal worth up to $18 million, with $15 million in guaranteed money, earning himself $1 million of incentives for reaching milestones of 30 receptions, 500 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. However, many expected more from the three-time Pro Bowler and his newfound connection with reigning AP NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, and his production (or lack thereof) in 2023 has led many to wonder whether he was worth the hefty investment or if he has anything left in the tank.
He will reportedly find himself in a similar situation this offseason following his impending release, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.
NFL Rumors: Ravens to release Odell Beckham Jr.
Barring what Graziano calls an "unexpected extension," the Ravens will designate Beckham as a post-June 1 cut after the two sides agreed to restructure his deal, eliminating the void years and “allowing the team to use post-June 1” on him, Graziano said.
Had they not settled on a revised contract, Graziano notes that Baltimore would have taken a $11.068 million cap hit by releasing Beckham and owe him a $50 million salary for 2025.
Not only would the Ravens be on the hook for his outrageous compensation in 2025, but the $50 million becomes fully guaranteed if he is on the roster on Mar. 14, which would be front-office malpractice.
Beckham will almost certainly need to market himself publicly, similar to how he did last offseason, as he seeks his next contract and home because his time in Baltimore is coming to a screeching halt.