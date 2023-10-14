3 reasons the Jets can upset the undefeated Eagles in Week 6
The New York Jets face a tough test against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Can they pull off an upset in Week 6?
By James Nolan
1. New York's defense is starting to come together
Last season the Jets defense was top-five in points allowed and yards allowed. This season, they have been facing tougher opponents than last, as they've gone up against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes already. Against those two top-tier QBs, New York forced a total of five interceptions and allowed 439 yards. This week facing Hurts, they're going to need their defense to step up again.
New York has one of the best secondaries in football, and a big part of that is second-year corner Gardner. In the early part of the season, he showed some rust. During his last three games, he's been on top of his game. He will need to continue his hot streak, as the Eagles have two of the game's best receivers in DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown.
Luckily, it's not just Gardner that the only stud on the Jets defense. Quincy Williams has the second most tackles in the NFL right now, with 38. Jermaine Johnson is also starting to turn into a threat on the defensive line, which will give Quinnen Willams some help.
With the talent Saleh has on his defense, he might just be able to scheme a game plan to stop Sirianni's high-powered offense. Hurts is one of the game's very best QBs, as he was the MVP runner-up just a season ago. New York's defense has forced bad games from two MVP-caliber QBs already, so they could be the ones to stop the former Heisman Trophy winner.
If the Jets can defeat the Eagles in Week 6, then the playoff conversations surrounding them will initiate. New York has a defense that is built to win and a young offense with loads of potential. Even as bizarre as it sounds, the Jets might be able to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season.