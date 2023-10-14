3 reasons the Jets can upset the undefeated Eagles in Week 6
The New York Jets face a tough test against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Can they pull off an upset in Week 6?
By James Nolan
2. The Eagles defense hasn't looked as good as last year
The Eagles defense has allowed the sixth most passing yards in the NFL this season, as they've given up 1,388. Mac Jones, Sam Howell, and Kirk Cousins have all thrown for 300+ yards against Philadelphia's defense, and the Jets are hoping their young QB can continue the trend.
In his last two games, Wilson has a passer rating of 94.6, and he also completed 72.3% of his passes. Going up against Hurts and the Eagles will be one of Wilson's most pressure-packed games. A few weeks ago many fans would have had zero hope, but against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Primetime the Jets QB threw for 245 yards, two touchdowns, and completed 71.8% of his throws.
Wilson has given people a reason to believe in him, as he is starting to turn some heads. The Jets have opened up the playbook for him, and it's certainly paying off. Hopefully, New York sees this recent version of their QB, as he has a chance to have a big game against Philadelphia's struggling pass defense.
The 24-year-old QB has weapons, and he has been finding them as of late. Garrett Wilson has been getting the ball frequently recently, which is a great sign. The former Ohio State receiver is a game-changer, and as long as the QB gets him the ball good things will happen.
With his recent performances, you can be confident that the Jets won't just roll over to the powerhouse Eagles. Even though his stats are ugly, his potential has been showcased over the last two weeks. If Wilson can make high-level throws consistently in Week 6, he might be able to lead New York to victory.