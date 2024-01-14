3 reasons the Kansas City Chiefs should still be Super Bowl favorites
The Chiefs dispatched the Dolphins with ease on Saturday night which should remind fans just how good Kansas City can be.
1. Patrick Mahomes can still be the best quarterback on the planet
Football is a team game but quarterback is still the most important position in the modern NFL. The reality that Mahomes can be the best quarterback on the planet will strike fear into every defensive coordinator who faces the Chiefs as the playoffs roll along.
He didn't play his best football against the Dolphins but it was a significant step up over the way he played toward the end of the regular season. He made several impressive off-platform throws that his peers just can't make. His final stats would have been even better if not for another obvious drop from Travis Kelce and the rest of the team's receiving group.
Mahomes does not his offensive line to give him consistent time to throw if he's going to operate at the highest level. Fortunately for Chiefs fans, the group in front of Mahomes showed key flashes of improvement against Miami. The Dolphins were missing a lot of their edge rushing talent but Kansas City's offensive line still did a good job protecting their signal-caller.
The clearest path toward Super Bowl glory for the Chiefs is for Mahomes to get hot and carry the team to a title. He's a trump card that no other team in the playoffs possesses. Betting against Mahomes isn't something anyone in the NFL feels comfortable doing when the stakes are at their highest.