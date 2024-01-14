3 reasons the Kansas City Chiefs should still be Super Bowl favorites
The Chiefs dispatched the Dolphins with ease on Saturday night which should remind fans just how good Kansas City can be.
2. The pass rush is talented and deep
Everyone who knows anything about the Chiefs' defense understands that Chris Jones is a superstar in the middle of the defensive line. What a lot of casual fans learned about Kansas City on Saturday night is that Jones isn't the only player on the team's defensive front capable of causing chaos.
Quietly, George Karlaftis has developed into a top-tier edge rusher from his defensive end spot. He notched 10.5 sacks during the regular season but really exploded onto the scene against the Dolphins with 1.5 sacks to blunt Tua Tagovailoa's ability to attack the Kansas City secondary.
Add in Charles Omenihu's production as an edge rusher off the bench and it's easy to see that there's more to this front seven than just Jones' superstar play. That's crucial when opposing offensive coaches have the ability to craft custom gameplans to stop one defensive player from wrecking their gameplans.
Brett Veach and the Chiefs' front office deserve a ton of credit for building a pass rush capable of dominating playoff games. Jones is the leading man but Karlaftis, Omenihu and the rest of the roster are more than capable of picking up the slack if Jones gets stopped. That's a big plus for a team with legitimate Super Bowl dreams.