3 reasons the Kansas City Chiefs should still be Super Bowl favorites
The Chiefs dispatched the Dolphins with ease on Saturday night which should remind fans just how good Kansas City can be.
The Kansas City Chiefs didn't look like Super Bowl favorites during the regular season, but Patrick Mahomes and his team reminded the world just how dominant they can be in their Wild Card Round victory over the Dolphins. The temperatures in Kansas City were frigid, but everything else about the team's performance was on hire.
Digging deeper into the team's performance makes it easy to see why the Chiefs should still be considered Super Bowl favorites. Things won't be easy for Andy Reid's team as they likely need to win multiple road games to win another title, but here are three reasons why Kansas City should still be considered the most likely team to capture another Lombardi Trophy.
3. Rashee Rice is blossoming into a star
The Chiefs offense still misses Tyreek Hill, but Rashee Rice's emergence into a dominant receiver over the last few weeks has helped mitigate the loss of Mahomes' most prolific former target. Rice hauled in eight catches for 130 yards and a touchdown in his first playoff game against the Dolphins.
Chiefs fans should have seem Rice's big night coming based on his play late in the regular season. He went over the 100-yard receiving mark twice in his last six games and his improved rapport with Mahomes seemed obvious to everyone who watched the rookie play down the stretch.
The key for Rice will be adjusting to becoming the No. 1 wideout in opposing defensive coordinator's eyes moving forward. The rest of his receiving corps did not play well in the team's playoff opener. Rice can be a big part of the team's aerial attack but he might not be ready to be the leading man quite yet. No matter what, his emergence as a potential star is a big reason why the Chiefs can win a Super Bowl this year.