3 reasons the Texas Rangers will win the 2023 World Series
The Texas Rangers have a shot to do something they've never done in their history this October. They have the pitching staff and lineup to get it done.
By Curt Bishop
No. 1 reason the Rangers will win the World Series: Time for some change
Every year since 2017, the World Series has featured either the Houston Astros or Los Angeles Dodgers. The Astros have been to four World Series and won twice. The Dodgers have been three times in that span, winning a ring in 2020.
However, it is long past time for some change in baseball. For the longest time, the other team in Texas has not had much to celebrate. Globe Life Field has been home to some truly historic moments, including Aaron Judge's 62nd home run last season, but it's time for the Rangers to add a little history to their new ballpark.
This year could be the year that we finally see a shakeup and a changing of the guard. Texas has never won a World Series title. The closest they came was in 2011 when they were twice one strike away from clinching against the Cardinals.
That obviously slipped away, but with a strong pitching staff and powerful lineup, it's time for the Rangers to stake their claim in the American League, and who better to end the Astros' AL supremacy than their own cross-state rivals?
The Rangers are a dangerous team and should be considered a legitimate threat to take home a title.