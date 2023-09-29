3 reasons the Texas Rangers will win the 2023 World Series
The Texas Rangers have a shot to do something they've never done in their history this October. They have the pitching staff and lineup to get it done.
By Curt Bishop
No. 2 reason the Rangers will win the World Series: Powerful lineup
The Rangers have a very powerful starting lineup.
With players such as Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia, Nathaniel Lowe, Josh Jung, Jonah Heim, Mitch Garver, and Josh H. Smith, the lineup is a key strength for this Rangers club, especially with some pitchers down.
This lineup will be a nightmare for any pitcher to face in the postseason, especially at Globe Life Field, where the ball carries due to the warmer weather. Power is a valuable commodity in Texas.
But this is a team that is strong on both sides of the ball. Their offense is no exception to that rule. There are simply no soft spots in the order. They also have players such as Leody Taveras, Robbie Grossman, and Ezequiel Duran, who have put together solid campaigns.
It'll certainly be interesting to see how this Rangers lineup fares against some of the top pitching in the league. The old saying is typically that good pitching beats good hitting. That may be true, especially when it comes to their pitching staff, but their lineup is no joke and should be a tough challenge for any pitcher.