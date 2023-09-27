3 reasons the San Antonio Spurs improved and can compete in 2023-24
It's not just Victor Wembanyama. The San Antonio Spurs have some serious pieces in place and could be more competitive than people think this season.
Reasons the Spurs improved and can compete this season: 2. Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson's improvement
Last season, San Antonio went through the growing pains of new talent, young talent, and veterans who may have overstayed their welcome. Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson are two players that are going to put the league on notice.
With the recent selection of Wembanyama in this year's draft, it may force a decision to bring Sochan off the bench which is not a bad thing. He finished the 2022-23 season averaging 11 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 45.3 percent from the floor.
Sochan coming off the bench will help him become more assertive and intent to create his own offense. Not to mention, he could position himself to be in the conversation of the Sixth Man of the Year Award.
A bench role for Sochan will help him develop holistically and it creates more effective depth for the Spurs. Johnson, on the other hand, will remain in the starting lineup at the small forward slot and occasionally play shooting guard depending on the lineup.
Johnson will help this team improve and compete because of his constant growth per year. Since being drafted by the Spurs in 2019, he has improved his scoring each year. He finished the 2022-23 season averaging 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 36 percent from 3.
Sochan and Johnson will help this team become competitive again because of their youth, skill set, and their desire to be coached.