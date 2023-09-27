3 reasons the San Antonio Spurs improved and can compete in 2023-24
It's not just Victor Wembanyama. The San Antonio Spurs have some serious pieces in place and could be more competitive than people think this season.
Reasons the Spurs improved and can compete this season: 1. Victor Wembanyama
The number one reason why San Antonio will improve and become competitive this season is because of Victor Wembanyama. He will be able to provide this team with relevancy and talent to climb the ladder.
Despite Wembanyama's summer league debut being cut short, it was clear to see his control of the game and how he let everything come to him. In his two games, he scored 36 points and had 20 rebounds and eight blocks in 54 minutes.
Wembanyama is a special talent and isn't rattled by much and he will learn to develop his skill set under coach Popovich who has a thing for developing frontcourt greats.
Wembanyama will help this team with their shooting proficiency, rebounding, assist ratio and roster depth. His talent and size will force teams to play a traditional line-up. He will be able to help the team on defense as well. He can put pressure on the opposing teams with his uncanny ability to handle the ball, create his own offense, and run the break.
There will be a lot of pressure surrounding the No. 1 overall pick but he will do just fine with his supporting cast and head coach behind him. San Antonio is set to kick off their preseason against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EST.