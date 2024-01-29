3 Saints impending free agents who need to be brought back
If the Saints want to get back to the postseason, they need to keep these free agents.
1. Isaac Yiadom, CB
Absolutely an important player for the New Orleans Saints to keep, cornerback Isaac Yiadom was one of the best defensive players on a 9-8 team that just missed the playoffs, which speaks to his importance in the Bayou, especially if the team actually does decide to trade elite corner Marshon Lattimore in 2024.
Yiadom had 14 passes defended last season, joining both Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor as Saints corners hitting this mark. Lattimore can be seen as expendable because of the performances of these three, and trading him becomes even more plausible if the Saints are able to keep the 27-year-old Yiadom on the squad through his prime.
The Saints have top corners, which led to Yiadom getting targeted, but he held up so well, especially at the start of the season. If he can build on what he showed in 2023, then he could legitiamtely be one of the top corners in the 2024 season. New Orleans must keep him, and he should be one of the most affordable players at the position this spring anyway.