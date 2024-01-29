3 Saints impending free agents who need to be brought back
If the Saints want to get back to the postseason, they need to keep these free agents.
2. Michael Thomas, WR
In 2018 and 2019, Michael Thomas led the league with 125 and 149 receptions, respectively, and he also had the most receiving yards in the NFL in the 2019 season with 1,725. Thomas was on top of the world and at the top of his game, more than exceeding his 47th overall pick status by the New Orleans Saints in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.
An elite route-runner, Thomas is doing his best to return to prominence as a top NFL wideout, and while that may never happen for him as a 30-year-old after multiple ankle injury setbacks that cost him years of his career, the 2023 showed everyone that he can remain a productive player.
Thomas caught 39 passes for 448 yards last season in the Saints offense, and he can still use his understanding of the game and skill set to move the chains. If the Saints can get better coaching and quarterback play from Derek Carr in 2024, it stands to reason that Thomas can bounce back, too.
Like Andrus Peat, Thomas is a talented, experienced player who has been in New Orleans for a while and can help the team. He has even more rebound potential, too, if he can build on his 2023 displays.