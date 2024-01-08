3 Saints players who won't be back for 2024 season after missing playoffs
The New Orleans Saints narrowly missed out on the playoffs in Week 18. Here are three players unlikely to return in 2024.
By Scott Rogust
With backup QB's going to be prioritized, will Jameis Winston find an opportunity elsewhere?
If the 2023 NFL season has shown us anything, it's that teams better have a quality backup quarterback in case their starters are out long-term. Quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Daniel Jones, and Kyler Murray were all out for significant portions of the season due to injury. Without a backup plan to help lead the team to wins ultimately hurt them.
With that, backup quarterbacks are, without a doubt, going to be highly coveted this offseason. Jameis Winston of the New Orleans Saints is set to be a free agent. Who's to say teams won't look to bring him in?
Winston was given the chance to be the Saints' starter in 2021 to succeed a retiring Drew Brees. The former first-overall pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers led New Orleans to a 5-2 record to start the season. Unfortunately, his season was cut short after tearing his ACL. In 2022, Winston earned his second chance as a starter, picking up one win in three starts.
This season, Winston didn't get a start, as the team had Derek Carr as the starter. But Winston did throw for 264 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions while completing 25-of-47 pass attempts.
To end the season, Winston was on the field when the Saints faked victory formation to give running back Jamaal Williams a chance at a touchdown late in the game against the Atlanta Falcons. The move infuriated Falcons head coach Arthur Smith since the Saints were up 41-17. Saints head coach Dennis Allen threw his players under the bus, saying it was their call to fake the victory formation.
After the game, Winston said that the players on the Saints decided to go for the fake play to get Williams his first touchdown of the season. Winston said he apologized to Allen after the game but stressed that it was a team decision. You can listen to Winston's comments below, courtesy of FOX 8's Garland Gillen.
With Allen expected to return as head coach for the Saints in 2024, does this drama after the game affect Winston's future with the team? Who knows. But with Winston being a free agent, he could get opportunities elsewhere, especially with the importance of having quality backups.