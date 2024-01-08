3 Saints players who won't be back for 2024 season after missing playoffs
The New Orleans Saints narrowly missed out on the playoffs in Week 18. Here are three players unlikely to return in 2024.
By Scott Rogust
The New Orleans Saints entered Week 18 with the opportunity to not only clinch a playoff spot but also the NFC South. Holding an 8-8 record, the Saints could have won the division title with a win over the Atlanta Falcons, and if the Carolina Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On Sunday, the Saints embarrassed the Atlanta Falcons 48-17 to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, the Buccaneers beat the Panthers 9-0 to win the divison. For the Saints to clinch a Wild Card berth, they needed both the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers to lose or tie. Unfortunately for them, the Packers won and claimed the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.
The Saints finished the year with a 9-8 record, falling short of their expectations to make it to the playoffs, especially after they signed former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The team needs to reconvene to figure out how to set up their roster to ensure they can make it to the playoffs in 2024. Not only that, but to also free up some cap space, as they are currently set to be $72 million over the cap.
Here are three players who likely won't return in 2023.
Jimmy Graham's last hurrah in New Orleans?
The Saints shocked the world this past offseason when they signed former star tight end, Jimmy Graham, to a one-year contract. This was Graham's return to the NFL since his final season in 2021 with the Chicago Bears. It was a true feel-good story for the Saints and their fanbase entering an important season.
For Graham, he didn't factor into the Saints offense too much. He received less snaps with receiving counts than Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau and even utility player Taysom Hill. Realistically, Graham was a red zone target for the Saints, and it did pan out. Granted, there weren't many opportunities, but you can't say Graham didn't make the most out of them.
Graham played just 12 games during his return to the Saints, where he recorded six receptions for 39 yards and four touchdowns on seven targets.
While it was a cool moment for Saints fans to see Graham return, who knows if he'll be back for the 2024 season. After all, he is a free agent after this season and will enter his age 38 season.