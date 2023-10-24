3 San Francisco 49ers to blame for Monday Night Football loss to Vikings
The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football as Brock Purdy stumbled in the fourth quarter and the defense missed the mark.
The San Francisco 49ers are showing some serious cracks in the armor after suffering their second-straight loss.
The Minnesota Vikings shocked the NFL by toasting the 49ers' defense and adding to the question marks around Brock Purdy and the San Francisco offense.
The 22-17 loss has to result in some blame game for the 49ers, who need more from their star players to get out of this slump.
So who is at fault for the performance on Monday Night Football?
3. Brock Purdy
Purdy is the subject of much debate in the NFL these days. Is he an elite quarterback? Is he a system quarterback? How much credit does he deserve for the 49ers' success on offense?
Monday Night Football didn't really help his legacy.
Purdy had two interceptions in the fourth quarter with the 49ers trailing by five, driving into Minnesota territory and in need of a touchdown. The first one to Camryn Bynum was costly but the quarterback got a chance to make things right with one final drive. He got the 49ers to the Minnesota 40 and again airmailed the ball to Bynum.
To be fair to Purdy, he was playing without Trent Williams protecting him or Deebo Samuel to make plays. He wasn't helped by Christian McCaffrey's fumble in the red zone.
Still Purdy faces skepticism because people aren't certain he can elevate the 49ers when they need him to do more than just be a game manager. His inability to do so on Monday night doesn't mean he's a bad quarterback, but he got outplayed by Kirk Cousins.