3 San Francisco 49ers to blame for Monday Night Football loss to Vikings
The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football as Brock Purdy stumbled in the fourth quarter and the defense missed the mark.
2. Nick Bosa
The difference between Nick Bosa and Brock Purdy is the 49ers pay Purdy to manage the game while they pay Bosa to change the game. That's why Bosa bears more responsibility for the result on Monday Night Football.
The 49ers had no sacks against Kirk Cousins. They let him navigate the pocket and make the throws that put the Vikings out in front. Primetime Cousins was primetime because the SF defensive front let him be.
Bosa needed to impose his will on the game. He needed to make an impact. He was essentially neutralized with five tackles and one tackle for loss. There isn't an NFL offense that wouldn't sign up for that stat line for Bosa going into any game they had to face him.
And this isn't just a one-night issue. Bosa hasn't generated the pass rush the 49ers have needed from him in general this season. This time last year, Bosa had seven sacks. In seven games in 2023, he has 2.5. The Vikings came into Sunday's game averaging 2.5 sacks allowed.