3 San Francisco 49ers to blame for Monday Night Football loss to Vikings
The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football as Brock Purdy stumbled in the fourth quarter and the defense missed the mark.
1. Charvarius Ward
Charvarius Ward picked off Kirk Cousins on the third play of the game. So it speaks to the rapid deterioration of his game that he's in this position.
Ward may have beaten Jordan Addison on that play but he got cooked for the remainder of the game
Addison paid Ward back directly for his interception by stealing another out of his arms and housing it 60 yards just before halftime. The Vikings rookie, going against Ward for much of the night, had seven catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
Along with giving up plays to Addison, Ward committed two illegal contact penalties to help keep the Vikings' offense moving.
Ward was just one example of a player on defense who gave Minnesota exactly what they needed to come away with an upset win.
The defensive performance wasn't good enough across the board on a night when the 49ers offense was without Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams. Giving up a season-high 378 passing yards to Cousins when he didn't even have Justin Jefferson to throw to is unimaginable for an SF defense that prides itself on being one of the best in the league.