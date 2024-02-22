3 Seahawks impending free agents who need to be brought back
The Seattle Seahawks should retain these three key free agents to help rookie head coach Mike Macdonald.
By Lior Lampert
2. Bobby Wagner
Entering his age-34 campaign, Bobby Wagner still looked every bit the part of an elite inside linebacker in 2023 in his return to the Seattle Seahawks after a two-year stint with the Los Angeles Rams, earning his first Pro Bowl nod since 2021.
Wagner led all defenders in tackles this past season (183), showcasing he still has elite sideline-to-sideline speed and ability to cover a wide range of ground because of it. Arguably the NFL’s best linebacker over the last decade, Wagner has earned no worse than All-Pro Second Team honors every season since 2014.
How can the Seahawks enter the 2024 campaign without their nine-time Pro Bowl, six-time All-Pro, Super Bowl-winning linebacker? Especially when he continues to age like fine wine?
Like Leonard Williams, the transition from Pete Carroll’s scheme to Mike Macdonald’s defensive approach shouldn’t be an issue for Wagner as he continues to defy Father Time, so Seattle should do everything in their power to retain him.
After signing a one-year, $5.5 million contract to rejoin the Seahawks last offseason, he will likely be seeking a much more lucrative deal this time around. Regardless, Seattle shouldn’t shy away from banking the bank for him.
However, Wagner’s connection to Pete Carroll motivated him to come back to Seattle. It will be fascinating to see how the latter’s departure impacts the former’s decision-making process.