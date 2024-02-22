3 Seahawks impending free agents who need to be brought back
The Seattle Seahawks should retain these three key free agents to help rookie head coach Mike Macdonald.
By Lior Lampert
1. Jordyn Brooks
Since being selected with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jordyn Brooks has developed into a key cog for Seattle’s defensive unit.
Brooks tore his ACL in Week 17 of the 2022 campaign before miraculously returning in time for the 2023 season, playing in 16 of 17 games this season for the Seahawks (his lone absence was due to an ankle issue).
Not only did he make a full comeback in an impressively quick fashion, Brooks played admirably this year. In 16 contests, Brooks racked up 111 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, four pass deflections, and an interception — which he returned for a touchdown.
Turning 27 in October, Brooks’ combination of age, talent, and production makes him a player that the Seahawks need to prioritize this offseason. According to OverTheCap, Brooks’ expected market value is between $9-10 million, which would put him among the league’s highest-paid inside linebackers.
Seattle’s group of linebackers is a critical aspect of their defensive unit, starting with Bobby Wagner and Brooks. They cannot afford to lose one of their stud defenders, let alone both.
Wagner may be the better player, but Brooks’ age and role as a potential defensive franchise cornerstone give him the edge in terms of Seattle’s offseason priorities.