3 Seahawks who won’t be back after giving Leonard Williams $20M-plus per year
The Seahawks giving Leonard Williams upwards of $20 million annually could result in these three players not returning to Seattle.
The Seattle Seahawks made a huge midseason trade with the New York Giants, acquiring Leonard Williams and fortifying their defensive line in the process. It didn't result in a playoff berth, but it still proved to be a strong trade for both sides.
Williams played well in his ten games in Seattle and in response, the Seahawks ensured he would not be a rental by re-signing him to a three-year deal with an AAV of over $20 million. Good on them for keeping a productive player, but that's a hefty price to pay.
The Seahawks giving Williams that monster contract made sure that he'd stay in Seattle, but also made it abundantly clear that other players who might've stayed would not be able to. These three players won't be back in Seattle for the 2024 season.
3) Quandrae Diggs won't be back in Seattle after giving Leonard Williams $20M-plus per year
One of the more lopsided trades in the NFL in recent years saw the Seahawks land Quandrae Diggs from the Lions. In his 4.5 seasons with the Seahawks, Diggs was a three-time Pro Bowler. He made the Pro Bowl every full season he spend in Seattle except for this past one, which turned out to be his worst with the Seahawks.
Diggs had just one interception after recording at least four in each of the previous three seasons. His five passes defended were also his lowest in a full season in Seattle. He was still productive, just not quite as good as he had been.
With a large cap hit and the fact that Diggs is 31 years old and coming off of his worst season in years, Seattle cut bait with the safety exposing him to free agency. There should be several interested suitors in signing Diggs, but he's just one of many available safeties.