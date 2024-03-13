3 Seahawks who won’t be back after giving Leonard Williams $20M-plus per year
The Seahawks giving Leonard Williams upwards of $20 million annually could result in these three players not returning to Seattle.
2) Jamal Adams hasn't shown enough for the Seahawks to keep him around
Speaking of available safeties, Jamal Adams was another cap casualty, cut by Seattle alongside Diggs. Releasing Adams didn't create quite as much cap space for the Seahawks as Diggs, but it was still necessary as the team did save roughly $6 million.
The Diggs trade was a resounding success for the Seahawks, but the Adams trade was anything but. After the Seahawks gave up a monster package to acquire arguably the best safety in the league at the time, he's done nothing but disappoint in games he's been able to play in.
Adams has missed at least four games in each of his four seasons in Seattle and has combined to play in just ten games in the last two years. The 28-year-old hasn't recorded a single sack since his 9.5-sack season back in 2020. He has just five QB hits in the last three seasons since recording 14 of those in 2020.
Adams has looked like a shell of himself in games he has played, and will be hoping for a new situation to help him revive his career. The Seahawks will have to deal with his dead cap for this season, but can get a fresh start themselves.