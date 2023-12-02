3 Shohei Ohtani backup plans Rangers can sign to repeat as World Series champs
While the Rangers most likely won't land Shohei Ohtani, there are three other players they can target to help them repeat as World Series champs.
2) Rangers Shohei Ohtani backup plan: Jordan Montgomery
Had the Rangers signed Shohei Ohtani, it would've been hard to envision them throwing another $150 million or so at Jordan Montgomery. Even the Rangers have a limit eventually when it comes to the amount they can spend.
Montgomery was acquired at the 2023 trade deadline, and there's a good chance Texas doesn't even make the playoffs, let alone win the World Series without him. He was that good.
In 11 starts for Texas during the regular season, the southpaw posted a 2.79 ERA in 67.2 innings pitched. He averaged more than six innings per start and gave his team a great chance to win virtually every time out. Not only did Montgomery do that for Texas, but he's done that consistently in each of the last three seasons.
Since the start of the 2021 season, Montgomery has made 94 starts and has posted a 3.58 ERA in 524.1 innings of work for the Yankees, Cardinals, and Rangers. He's as close to a lock to make 30+ starts as you can find in the majors, and most of those starts are quality.
His performance in the postseason should seal the deal, as Montgomery played a massive role in leading Texas to their first World Series win. His heroics against the Astros (2 ER in 14 IP) certainly won't be forgotten anytime soon by Rangers fans. Re-signing the 30-year-old should be at the top of Chris Young's priority list.