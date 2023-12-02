3 Shohei Ohtani backup plans Rangers can sign to repeat as World Series champs
While the Rangers most likely won't land Shohei Ohtani, there are three other players they can target to help them repeat as World Series champs.
3) Rangers Shohei Ohtani backup plan: J.D. Martinez
The Rangers offense is among the best in the majors, so an upgrade isn't an absolute necessity. However, had the Rangers settled this past season, they probably wouldn't have won the whole thing. Chris Young has to stay aggressive and try to improve everywhere he can, and improving the DH is one spot that makes sense.
If Ohtani is off the table, J.D. Martinez is the second-best option. He might even be the second-best hitter in this free agency class, which speaks somewhat to how subpar this class is, but also to how good J.D. is.
Martinez is coming off a huge year with the Dodgers, slasing .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI. Martinez would've tied for second on this Rangers team in home runs, and ranked second in RBI. Pretty impressive when considering how good this Rangers lineup was.
Martinez would be a pretty major upgrade over Ezequiel Duran who played well this past season for Texas, but had just a .611 OPS in the second half. Again, it's not a necessity like Hader and Montgomery, but it's an upgrade, and one the Rangers should absolutely consider.