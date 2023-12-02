3 Shohei Ohtani backup plans Red Sox can sign to win 2024 World Series
The Boston Red Sox are reportedly out of the running for Shohei Ohtani. Here are a few solid fallback plans.
Red Sox can add elite long-term starter with Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Boston missed out on the offseason's biggest Japanese superstar, but that won't preclude them from signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 25-year-old righty from the NPB's Orix Buffaloes is fresh off three straight Triple Crowns across the Pacific. Yamamoto can impact winning right now, plus he's eligible for a long-term contract at 25 years old. That's unheard of for American prospects, and it's why Yamamoto provides such unique upside — even if his contract approaches the $200 million range.
The Red Sox should eagerly sign multiple impact starters if possible. Yamamoto and Montgomery, in tandem, would relieve a great deal of stress on Sale and Bello atop the rotation. It would also give the Red Sox, in theory, four pitchers they can feel good about in the postseason. It's never too early to dream big.
Yamamoto is known to have suitors across the league, but Boston has been consistently cited as a potential landing spot. Boston OF Masataka Yoshida was Yamamoto's teammate with the Buffaloes prior to his move to the MLB last season. Yamamoto has expressed an openness to playing with other Japanese players; perhaps the option of joining an old teammate and growing alongside him in Boston is appealing.
Yamamoto would quell any concerns about Boston's pitching staff long-term. With 24-year-old Bello and 25-year-old Yamamoto, the Red Sox could have their primary one-two punch for the next decade, while still having enough veteran savvy between Montgomery and Sale to compete in 2024. It's the ideal balance. Yamamoto comes with a steep price, but he's worth it.