3 Shohei Ohtani backup plans Red Sox can sign to win 2024 World Series
The Boston Red Sox are reportedly out of the running for Shohei Ohtani. Here are a few solid fallback plans.
Red Sox can add power to the lineup with Rhys Hoskins signing
The Philadelphia Phillies have moved Bryce Harper to first base full-time, effectively ending Rhys Hoskins' tenure with the franchise. Hoskins spent all of last season rehabbing a torn ACL — sort of a crummy way to go out. But, he should have a long line of suitors in free agency. If he wants to stay in the northeast, the Red Sox can offer him a prime opportunity to re-establish value around the league.
In 2022, Hoskins slashed .246/.332/.462 with 30 home runs and 79 RBIs in 672 plate appearances (156 games). He then played an integral role in the Phillies' National League championship run. He is a potent slugger who could come at a relative discount due to the uncertainty tied to his injury. That's a risk the Red Sox should be willing to take.
Boston stands to lose Justin Turner to free agency after his resurgent 2023 campaign. The Red Sox have other viable first basemen on the roster, and Hoskins can't switch seamlessly between first and third like Turner, but Hoskins is an easy plug-and-play replacement who can immediately assume a prominent spot in Alex Cora's lineup.
Hoskins has low-risk, high-reward potential. He's not going to command a massive long-term contract, but he was a key contributor to a championship contender a year ago. If he can return to pre-injury form — and at 30 years old, he should have ample gas left in the tank — Hoskins is a home-run signing waiting to happen. Boston should at least place a phone call.