3 Shohei Ohtani backup plans Red Sox can sign to win 2024 World Series
The Boston Red Sox are reportedly out of the running for Shohei Ohtani. Here are a few solid fallback plans.
The Boston Red Sox are out of the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Ohtani was known to be a fan of Fenway Park, but it would appear the Sox are left holding the bag, in desperate need of somewhere to spend their money.
New Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow is expected to operate aggressively in the aftermath of Boston's last-place finish in the AL East, which led to Chaim Bloom's firing. Boston has the money and the prestige to attract impact free agents. Even with Ohtani off the board, we can't start the obituary on next season. Not yet.
Boston is expected to prioritize pitching, but there's also a need for more position talent. Another outfielder could help Masataka Yoshida transition to DH full time, while another infielder could help replace Justin Turner, should he leave.
Here are a few of the best options to help Boston fans get over the disappointment of Ohtani ghosting them.
Red Sox can solidify rotation with Jordan Montgomery signing
Jordan Montgomery arrived in Arlington at the trade deadline. After a bumpy first half of the season with the St. Louis Cardinals, Montgomery swiftly established himself as the Texas Rangers' most reliable arm behind Max Scherzer. He took it to another level in the postseason, posting a 3-1 record in six appearances (five starts), with a 2.90 ERA and 3.90 FIP.
He was especially impressive during Texas' ALCS takedown of the Houston Astros, winning both his starts and pitching a critical relief stretch behind Scherzer in Game 7. The Rangers are expected to seek a reunion, but Montgomery should get a hearty paycheck on the open market, and he has other suitors.
The Red Sox stand as a particularly interesting landing spot. Montgomery isn't necessarily an elite No. 1 ace, but he's a postseason-tested second or third starter who could provide veteran stability for Boston. Brayan Bello is still a bit shaky in his youth, while Chris Sale showed noticeable signs of decline last season. Montgomery would offer a major boost in a workhorse role.
Montgomery started 32 games between St. Louis and Texas last season, finishing the regular season with a slightly misleading 10-11 record. He posted a 3.20 ERA and 1.193 WHIP, with 93rd percentile Pitching Run Value of 19, per Baseball Savant. He packs mean 98.2 MPH heat on his fastball and he would elevate the Red Sox's staff in a big way.