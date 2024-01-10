3 Shota Imanaga pivots the Red Sox must turn to quickly
Shota Imanaga is off the board after signing with the Chicago Cubs. The Boston Red Sox must consider these three plans in order to beef up their rotation.
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Red Sox added Lucas Giolito to their starting rotation just days before the calendar flipped to 2024. They were one of a few teams said to be interested in Japanese left-hander Shota Imanaga.
However, Imanaga is off the board after signing with the Chicago Cubs, and the Red Sox are going to have to pivot to other options if they want to strengthen their starting rotation. Boston finished in last place in the AL East in 2023 with a 78-84 record.
With that in mind, here are three options the Red Sox can turn to after losing out on Imanaga.
3. Red Sox can sign Jordan Montgomery
Now that Imanaga is off the board, there are only two top starters still available, and Jordan Montgomery is one of them.
After being traded from the St. Louis Cardinals, the left-hander helped guide the Texas Rangers to their first ever World Series title. If signed by the Red Sox, he would be returning to the AL East, a division he is quite familiar with thanks to his time with the rival New York Yankees.
Boston would be adding a veteran presence to their rotation and somebody who can be trusted to eat innings and take the ball in important games. Starting pitching has been the main weakness of the Red Sox over the past few seasons.
The 31-year-old went 10-11 in 32 starts with the Rangers and Cardinals and posted a 3.20 ERA while also logging 188.2 innings.
Given that they are still paying the majority of Chris Sale's salary, it might be tough for the Red Sox to make that kind of move, especially with the type of contract Montgomery will be commanding. He is a client of Scott Boras after all, which could complicate matters for the Sox.