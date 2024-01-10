3 Shota Imanaga pivots the Red Sox must turn to quickly
Shota Imanaga is off the board after signing with the Chicago Cubs. The Boston Red Sox must consider these three plans in order to beef up their rotation.
By Curt Bishop
2. Boston can trade for Jesus Luzardo
Another option could emerge on the trade market. Last week, Jeff Passan reported that the Red Sox were far more likely to add a starter via trade than in free agency.
Passan noted that Miami Marlins left-hander Jesus Luzardo is of interest to the Red Sox. A trade for him would add significant upside to the Red Sox rotation.
In 2023, Luzardo was one of the Marlins' most dependable starters. He started 32 games and posted a 3.58 ERA over 178.2 innings. He also struck out 208 batters during the regular season.
Luzardo is still only 26 years of age, so he does have a bright future ahead of him. A trade for the left-hander would likely cost the Red Sox a significant haul, but for a team that hasn't reached the postseason since 2021, much less won a World Series title since 2018, the time is now for bold action.
The 26-year-old may not fit the mold of an ace just yet, but he is certainly on his way to becoming one of the best starters in the league, and he would give the rotation of the Red Sox a much-needed boost.