MLB Rumors: Red Sox have a smart alternative to Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell
The Boston Red Sox added Lucas Giolito to bolster their starting rotation and are looking for more. But a recent report suggests that they'll add their next starter via trade.
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Red Sox have experienced a relatively quiet offseason so far. They finally made a key addition to their rotation last week when they added Lucas Giolito on a two-year deal.
However, the Red Sox aren't expected to be done just yet, as there are more spots in the rotation to fill. Pitchers such as Shota Imanaga, NL Cy Young Blake Snell, and postseason hero Jordan Montgomery are still available in free agency.
But according to Jeff Passan, the Red Sox are more interested in adding a pitcher via trade than in free agency. Passan notes that Miami Marlins left-hander Jesus Luzardo is somebody that could make sense for the Sox.
Jesus Luzardo a potential fit for Red Sox
The young left-hander was one of Miami's most dependable starters in 2023, going 10-10 and posting an ERA of 3.58. He also fanned 208 batters in 178.2 innings of work.
While Luzardo isn't exactly an ace, he still is a very reliable starting pitcher and somebody who could certainly benefit the Red Sox as they look to bolster their rotation. Their lack of starting pitching depth hurt them in 2023, as they finished in last place in the AL East with a record of 78-84.
Giolito should help, but the addition of Luzardo would give the Red Sox a better chance to compete in the AL East. Having two dependable starters could help them break their spell of back-to-back last place finishes in the division.
If acquired, Luzardo would give the Red Sox some much needed innings coverage in their starting rotation, as well as somebody with swing-and-miss capability.
Given that the Red Sox are still stuck paying the majority of Chris Sale's salary, this is a smart backup plan. While Montgomery and Snell would significantly help the Red Sox, Sale's salary may inhibit them from making marquee moves in free agency. But going after the Marlins left-hander via trade is something that could certainly work.