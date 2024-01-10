3 Shota Imanaga pivots the Red Sox must turn to quickly
Shota Imanaga is off the board after signing with the Chicago Cubs. The Boston Red Sox must consider these three plans in order to beef up their rotation.
By Curt Bishop
1. Red Sox can trade for Dylan Cease
Towards the end of last week, Ken Rosenthal wrote in The Athletic that there were a number of teams interested in Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease. The Yankees and Baltimore Orioles were said to be the two most interested teams.
However, Rosenthal also listed the Red Sox as a possibility, as well as the Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Perhaps no team needs Cease more than the Red Sox, who have lacked a true ace for quite some time.
Cease had a tough 2023 season after finishing second in the AL Cy Young race in 2022, going 7-9 with a 4.58 ERA. Still, he logged 177 innings and struck out 214 batters. If he can regain his 2022 form, he would be a valuable asset for all teams interested.
But Boston needs an ace, and the time is now for them to strike and show their fans that they feel a sense of urgency to return to contention. While the Yankees and Orioles are seemingly the most interested in Cease, Boston should be in that conversation as well.
Time will tell if they find a deal to add Cease and improve their rotation.