3 St. Louis Cardinals free agents who will leave, 2 who will return in 2024
The St. Louis Cardinals offseason is just beginning, but the outlook is already more grim than others in their upcoming free agent class.
By Mark Powell
Yadier Molina could return to Cardinals as a coach
I'm breaking the rules here slightly, but the Cardinals don't have extensive list of player free agents. With that in mind, shouldn't Yadi fit the bill? Molina last played for St. Louis, and is technically available to any team to join their coaching staff.
Molina has been linked to the Cardinals bench for the last few weeks now. He seems intrigued by the opportunity, and if there was one thing missing in St. Louis this season, it was Molina's leadership. Bringing him back into the fold -- if he's interested -- can only be a good thing for Mozeliak and Co.
Molina appeared very open to the opportunity in a recent radio spot on WKAQ580 in Puerto Rico:
"There is something cooking. I have had various offers in the United States last year with Miami and St. Louis. This year I have offers too. I think there is something cooking with St. Louis. There is a 90 percent chance that it happens," Molina said. "St. Louis has given me the opportunity. It is my second home. There is always a good relationship and communication with them."
That 90 percent chance suggests to me that a return has been an open invitation for quite some time. Hopefully for Cards fans, it happens sooner rather than later.