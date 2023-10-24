MLB rumors: Molina gives likelihood of return, Francona replacement, Padres new manager
- The Padres have a replacement in mind at manager
- Similarly, the Guardians are making moves on their Terry Francona replacement
- Yadier Molina broke silence on the rumored job the Cardinals have offered him
By Josh Wilson
Yadier Molina speaks on the long-rumored Cardinals job
Yadier Molina has been offered a job to return to the St. Louis Cardinals. While many fans would prefer to see him return to the team as a manager, the role is rumored to be a coaching job alongside (and likely reporting to) Oli Marmol.
Speaking to WKAQ580 in Puerto Rico, Molina spoke on the role (H/T to Luis Nolla for transcription, the original interview was also translated from Spanish):
"There is something cooking. I have had various offers in the United States last year with Miami and St. Louis. This year I have offers too. I think there is something cooking with St. Louis. There is a 90 percent chance that it happens."
Molina continued by calling St. Louis his second home and describing the communication as positive overall.
"St. Louis has given me the opportunity. It is my second home. There is always a good relationship and communication with them."
This is great news for Cardinals fans after the return was rumored to be a 'longshot' by an insider in recent days.
Molina said it was an opportunity that would be difficult to turn down, and that he'd like to be in St. Louis.