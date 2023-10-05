3 St. Louis Cardinals rotation targets who made the postseason
The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to add to their starting rotation this offseason. These 3 rotation targets played in the postseason.
By Curt Bishop
It's been well documented recently that the lack of starting pitching is what killed the St. Louis Cardinals postseason chances in 2023. For the first time since 2018, they find themselves on the outside looking in.
It's certainly uncharted territory for St. Louis, who usually find themselves in the mix for the postseason every year. Instead, they went 71-91 and finished in last place in the NL Central.
As such, they'll need to be very aggressive when it comes to addressing the holes in their starting rotation. They'll need three starters from outside the organization.
Some of the starters they may choose to target are with teams that are currently pitching for postseason teams. Certain pitchers in the postseason will be free agents by the time the World Series comes to an end, and it will be interesting to see how the market develops for said pitchers as the winter months approach.
The postseason performance of several of these pitchers might play a role in how their markets ultimately take shape. Either way, there are several viable starting pitchers playing on postseason teams that could potentially benefit the Cardinals in 2024.