3 St. Louis Cardinals rotation targets who made the postseason
The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to add to their starting rotation this offseason. These 3 rotation targets played in the postseason.
By Curt Bishop
St. Louis Cardinals pitchers to target: Jordan Montgomery
We'll start with a former Cardinal. Montgomery was acquired from the Yankees at the 2022 trade deadline in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader. This year, the Cardinals flipped him to the Texas Rangers for Tekoah Roby, Thomas Sagesse, and John King.
The veteran left-hander had a strong season with Texas and St. Louis, going 10-11 with an impressive 3.20 ERA over 32 starts. He also recently pitched a gem in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, helping Texas reach the ALDS for the first time since 2016.
Montgomery pitched seven innings of scoreless baseball and also struck out five batters against the Rays in his Game 1 gem. Between his time with the Rangers and Cardinals, he averaged 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings and just 2.3 walks.
He was the Cardinals most consistent starting pitcher before he was ultimately dealt to Texas at the deadline. Adding him back into the St. Louis rotation might not be a bad idea.
Montgomery has proven that he can pitch in the postseason, and the Cardinals need pitchers who are going to give them a chance to win in the playoffs going forward.