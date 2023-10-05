3 St. Louis Cardinals rotation targets who made the postseason
The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to add to their starting rotation this offseason. These 3 rotation targets played in the postseason.
By Curt Bishop
St. Louis Cardinals pitchers to target: Aaron Nola
Aaron Nola is another pitcher who the Cardinals could target this winter. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals have already shown interest in Nola and Sonny Gray.
Nola is no stranger to St. Louis, having pitched seven scoreless innings against them on August 27 this year. He also pitched a gem in Game 2 of last year's Wild Card Series at Busch Stadium, which helped the Phillies knock out the Cards and advance to the NLDS, effectively ending the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina in the process.
He threw six shutout innings against the Miami Marlins last night and got the Phillies back to the NLDS. Nola had a tough season, posting a 4.46 ERA in what could be his final year in Philadelphia, and that might make the Cardinals and other teams hesitate before making a move. But his high strikeout rate is something that could help St. Louis out tremendously as they look to return to contention next year.
Despite his high ERA, Nola still won 12 of his 32 starts during the regular season. If he can return to his old form, he could be the ace that the Cardinals have been so desperate for.