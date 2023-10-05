3 St. Louis Cardinals rotation targets who made the postseason
The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to add to their starting rotation this offseason. These 3 rotation targets played in the postseason.
By Curt Bishop
St. Louis Cardinals pitchers to target: Sonny Gray
Sonny Gray is another pitcher who would instantly qualify as the Cardinals ace if he were to sign in St. Louis. He gave the Twins five scoreless innings yesterday as they eliminated the Toronto Blue Jays for their first postseason series win since 2002. He also earned the win.
Gray, much like Nola, is a strikeout machine. The three-time All-Star averaged nine per nine innings this year. He is going to be 34 years old next year, which could mean that he may cost less than somebody like Nola in terms of money and years.
Gray had the second-best ERA in the American League, posting a 2.79 mark over 184 innings of work. He may be the Cardinals best option this coming offseason as they search for a new ace and other pitchers to replace Adam Wainwright.
The 33-year-old has a solid track record for pitching well in postseason games as well. After Wednesday's performance, he owns a 2.39 ERA in five postseason starts. The Cardinals need pitchers that will give them a better chance to win in October than what they currently have.
As of now, Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz are the only starters under contract for 2024 and 2025.