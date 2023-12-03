3 Steelers who should be benched or fired after losing to lowly Cardinals
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the 2-10 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon -- a result you should have seen coming if you've watched the Steelers of late.
By Mark Powell
1. Steelers to blame: Mike Tomlin
As someone who watches the Steelers on a weekly basis (and has done so for years), Sunday's result wasn't all that surprising to me. Mike Tomlin-coached teams tend to have at least one 'WTF game' every season. Tomlin's winning season streak likely isn't in jeopardy, which is seemingly all the national media cares about, but his inability to get the most out of talented teams deserves the spotlight as well.
Even with an average-at-best quarterback in Kenny Pickett, Tomlin failed to fire Matt Canada until late in the season. He's failed to keep his locker room in check -- look no further than Johnson's actions the last few weeks, and his argument with Fitzpatrick.
Tomlin is a good coach at his best. He gets the most out of his players and can raise the ceiling of just about any team he leads. However, Tomlin also hasn't won a Super Bowl since 2009. He hasn't won a playoff game since 2016. Eventually, these winning seasons have to account for something, or else Tomlin's resume will mirror Jeff Fisher's.