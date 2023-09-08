3 Steelers with the most to prove in Week 1 matchup with the 49ers
The Steelers face a massive challenge in their Week 1 game with the 49ers. These three Pittsburgh stars will be under the most scrutiny for Mike Tomlin's squad.
Steelers with the most to prove in Week 1: 2. Patrick Peterson
Joey Porter Jr. is destined to be a fan-favorite with the Steelers due to his father's play for the team. That doesn't mean veteran Patrick Peterson is ready to hand over his starting cornerback spot to the popular rookie.
Peterson isn't the same athlete he was back in his prime, but he deserves serious credit for still being a solid starting corner at the age of 33. Lots of defensive backs drafted in his same class have long since retired.
Peterson's ultimate home this season might be as the team's starting nickel corner, but Tomlin appears ready to entrust him on the outside against the 49ers in Week 1. It's unclear whether he'll match up more against Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel. Samuel is the more dangerous weapon, but he doesn't have the type of straight line speed that might make Peterson ineffective. Don't be surprised to see Peterson match up against Samuel a fair amount of the time.
Peterson should not be expected to operate as a No. 1 corner this season. Anything more than average No. 2 corner play should be an improvement over what the Steelers trotted out in the secondary last season. The Steelers should keep a close eye on him to make sure he hasn't lost another step. That could be fatal to his hopes of holding up as a starter for a full season.