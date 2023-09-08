3 Steelers with the most to prove in Week 1 matchup with the 49ers
The Steelers face a massive challenge in their Week 1 game with the 49ers. These three Pittsburgh stars will be under the most scrutiny for Mike Tomlin's squad.
A highly promising Preseason campaign has upped expectations for Steelers fans heading into the 2023 regular season. Starting the year with a tough game against the 49ers is not a recipe for a good start for Pittsburgh.
Head coach Mike Tomlin won't his squad be intimidated by San Francisco. He'll preach to his team that being a home underdog is an insult by oddsmakers. Expect the Steelers to be fired up the minute their Week 1 game commences.
That emotion can only carry the Steelers so far. Once it subsides then talent and scheme will carry the day. That's why these three Pittsburgh players need to exceed expectations if their team is going to emerge victorious.
Steelers with the most to prove in Week 1: 3. Dan Moore
The Steelers spent a first-round pick on Broderick Jones with the expectation that he'd develop into the starting left tackle. At least for the moment, former fourth-round pick Dan Moore is keeping the youngster on the bench.
It may only be a matter of time before Moore gives way to Jones, but he isn't going to give up his starting spot without a fight. Unfortunately for Moore, Nick Bosa signed a new deal and should be ready to play against him on Sunday. If he loses a few early battles against the All-Pro he might be benched in favor of Jones before halftime.