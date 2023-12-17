3 Steelers to blame for discouraging loss to Colts
The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't give their fans much to cheer about against the Colts, with poor efforts from three players dooming the team.
The Pittsburgh Steelers put their postseason hopes in serious jeopardy on Saturday with a 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Despite holding an early lead, the Steelers failed to finish, going scoreless in the second half to fall to 7-7 on the season.
Which players are to blame for the misstep?
3. Najee Harris
The Steelers don't have much of an offensive line right now, so you've got to feel for their running backs. Unfortunately, the issues with Harris seem to go beyond just the blocking in front of him.
Harris committed a backbreaking turnover. His fumble on the first play of the third quarter came with the Steelers trailing 14-13 and set up a Colts touchdown. Every fumble hurts but this one felt like it flipped the game in Indianapolis' favor for good.
Fans also noted some concerning trends from Harris in terms of his read of the game.
Harris is lacking confidence as a runner. He's making the wrong cuts and not getting the yards that are in front of him.
Without much reason for faith at quarterback (more on that later), the Steelers need their rushing attack to be on point. It hasn't been with Harris struggling to maximize his carries. He managed just 33 yards on 12 carries. It may be time for Pittsburgh to give those carries to Jaylen Warren instead.
Between the fumble and the lack of efficiency, Harris didn't do his job to help the Steelers win this football game.