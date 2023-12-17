3 Steelers to blame for discouraging loss to Colts
The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't give their fans much to cheer about against the Colts, with poor efforts from three players dooming the team.
1. Mitchell Trubisky
We're sticking on offense for the final Steeler to blame. That's not designed to let the defense off the hook. They gave up 30 points and were gashed for 170 yards on the ground, allowing the Colts to kill the clock in the fourth quarter with ease.
But the defense lost Minkah Fitzpatrick to an injury and Damontae Kazee to an ejection. They're a depleted unit put in bad positions over and over by an offense that managed one true scoring drive in the game (they were gifted the ball at the goal line by the punt block unit).
George Pickens needs to raise his game but it's hard to blame him for feeling frustrated playing in this offense when Mitch Trubisky throws passes like this:
Trubisky finished with 169 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He took three sacks and failed to inspire even the most rosey Steelers fan that he could lead the Steelers to a comeback once they fell behind.
It comes down to this: Tubisky isn't a good enough quarterback. Kenny Pickett, who was unavailable on Saturday, hasn't been either. And Mason Rudolph, who replaced Trubisky in the fourth quarter, isn't some kind of savor either.
The Steelers don't have a solution at quarterback. Unfortunately, it's their most consistent problem.