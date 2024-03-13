3 takeaways from the 2024 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament
The ACC Women's Basketball Tournament has wrapped and we've learned some lessons that could be extremely important in March Madness.
By Nick Andre
2. Florida State is a team to look out for in March Madness
Last season, the Florida State Seminoles were forced to play in March without their leading scorer, Ta’Niya Latson. This season was a different story. Latson continued to shine as the best player for Florida State and was one of the best scorers in the conference. With her leadership, the Seminoles were able to succeed through three rounds of the ACC Tournament.
Latson is a spectacular talent. She’s a magician with the ball in her hands as she is relentless at attacking the basket. However, Latson wasn't the only leading factor offensively for Florida State. In their second-round matchup against Wake Forest, it was Makayla Timpson who dominated for 22 points and 13 rebounds, surpassing Natasha Howard for most double-doubles in a season in Florida State history. Twenty-four hours later, it was O’Mariah Gordon who had a strong first half against Syracuse, which led the way to their 78-65 victory.
Florida State’s fast-paced offense gives many teams issues. It’s hard to slow them down in transition as they’re always off to the races. Unfortunately, NC State and their dominant defense were able to impede them just enough and force them to create in their half-court offense. With that, alongside fatigue, the Seminoles fell short in a 69-43 loss in the semifinal. Luckily, Florida State still has confidence and momentum heading into the NCAA Tournament. This is a team that has been battle-tested and is prepared for March Madness.
1. Freshman Hannah Hidalgo continues to shine
The Fighting Irish were many people’s favorites to win the ACC title. Sure, Virginia Tech and NC State were looked upon as superior. However, those two teams didn’t have a freshman sensation who could take matters into her own hands. Hidalgo took care of business through Notre Dame’s first two rounds against Louisville and Virginia Tech. Their early success in the ACC Tournament led them to the championship game to face the NC State Wolfpack.
Pressure stood in front of Notre Dame. Across the hall, they faced a great team that won multiple ACC titles in recent years. Give credit to Coach Niele Ivey for sticking to her game plan and allowing her players to play at their best. It was Hannah Hidalgo who stole the show once again. Her pressure on defense plus shot-making down the stretch was what helped Notre Dame prevail with a 55-51 victory. She finished the contest with 22 points, along with six rebounds and six assists.
Winning an ACC championship is huge for a freshman like Hannah Hidalgo. It’s a nice appetizer for what may take place during the NCAA Tournament. On the biggest stage, Hidalgo will continue to put Notre Dame on her back.