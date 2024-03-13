3 takeaways from the 2024 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament
The ACC Women's Basketball Tournament has wrapped and we've learned some lessons that could be extremely important in March Madness.
By Nick Andre
The ACC is superior! Those are words that have come from my mouth throughout the college basketball season. From top to bottom, the conference is loaded with talent and players who can shine as the best on the floor.
The conference championship ended in style. Notre Dame and NC State battled for the trophy and gave fans an instant classic. It was the Fighting Irish who came out on top in a 55-51 victory, landing their first ACC title in five years. Overall, the ACC Tournament displayed some highlight moments and several important takeaways as the NCAA Tournament approaches.
3. NC State is superior
Wes Moore continues to bring championship DNA to the Wolfpack locker room. This is a team who has been ACC champions multiple times and it wasn’t a surprise to see them play in the final round. Although they fell short, NC State is a team that has been battle-tested and will be prepared for the NCAA Tournament.
NC State is a dangerous team because of how well they play together. On offense, the ball movement is spectacular and players know when to be in the right spots at the right time. Defensively, the players show effort on that end of the floor and never give up on a possession. The defense has played a huge role for NC State in the tournament as they knocked off Duke and Florida State to make their way to the conference championship game.
Standouts during The Wolfpack’s ACC Tournament run have been Aziaha James, Mimi Collins, Saniya Rivers, and others. There’s a reason why NC State was in a position to win a conference championship. They've consistently been one of the best teams in the ACC and it showed throughout the tournament. Despite falling short, the Wolfpack will make adjustments and prepare for a real chance at winning a National Championship.