3 teams that missed out on buy-low comeback candidate Jurickson Profar
Jurickson Profar is headed back to the San Diego Padres. However, there are a few teams that missed a golden opportunity to sign this buy-low comeback candidate.
By Curt Bishop
2. San Francisco Giants
The Giants are another team that could use some help on the offensive side.
Profar could have been a solid platoon piece or even a replacement for Joc Pederson, who departed for the defending National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks.
To be fair, the Giants have had a productive offseason, something they could not claim last winter. They've added Jung Hoo Lee to their outfield mix, signed Jordan Hicks, and traded for former Cy Young Robbie Ray.
That may be enough for them to bounce back into the Wild Card mix. But there still is work to be done.
It's always possible that the Giants may prefer one of the bigger-name free agents such as Jorge Soler, Matt Chapman, or even Bellinger.
In that case, missing out on Profar shouldn't hurt them too drastically, but it certainly doesn't help that they sat and let him go for such a good price, especially to a division rival such as the Padres, one of three teams the Giants finished behind in the NL West in 2023.
San Francisco also finished four games below the .500 mark, missing the postseason for the second straight year after 107 wins in 2021.