3 teams that missed out on buy-low comeback candidate Jurickson Profar
Jurickson Profar is headed back to the San Diego Padres. However, there are a few teams that missed a golden opportunity to sign this buy-low comeback candidate.
Jurickson Profar has re-signed with the San Diego Padres.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the deal is for one year and worth $1 million. The deal is also pending a physical.
Profar struggled in 2023, hitting just .242 with nine home runs and 46 RBI. He also had a lackluster OPS of .689.
However, the super utilityman is a viable piece of the puzzle for the Padres, as he can play multiple infield and outfield positions.
The Padres also got him at a good price, meaning there are several teams that missed out on a buy-low candidate.
We will discuss three teams who missed the boat by not signing him.
3. Chicago Cubs
For all the talk of the Cubs spending big, there has not been much activity in free agency on the North Side of Chicago.
Even after signing Hector Neris and Shota Imanaga, the Cubs have a few missing pieces, particularly on the offensive side.
The team has a glaring hole in their lineup without Cody Bellinger, and Profar could have checked the box as a bounce-back candidate.
Profar is a switch hitter and possesses power from both sides of the plate. He also could have been used in the Cubs starting lineup or even as a designated hitter.
The Cubs are going to need offense to be considered favorites to win even the weak NL Central, and it would have made sense for them to at least give Profar a look.
Injuries limited Profar to 125 games, but his switch-hitting skills are valuable to any team that could use offensive help.
The Cubs finished 83-79 and fell just one game short of the postseason. Without another addition on the offensive side, it would hard to imagine them making any sort of major improvements.