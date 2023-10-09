3 teams regretting moves as playoffs unfold and one team that looks incredibly wise
The MLB playoffs feature some pretty big what-ifs that some teams are kicking themselves over. One team, though, can enjoy the show and know they're positioned well for the future.
By Josh Wilson
San Francisco Giants perhaps should have signed Carlos Correa after all
Speaking of teams that should have signed Carlos Correa, perhaps the San Francisco Giants were unwise to pass on him after all? The Giants, at one point, appeared to have Aaron Judge on the hook. When that fell through and Judge re-signed with the New York Yankees, they pivoted to Correa who had just broken down negotiations with the Mets at the finish line.
Then, for the same reasons, the Giants decided ultimately not to sign Correa.
Instead of Correa, the Giants had Brandon Crawford at shortstop for most of their games this year, and he was an even worse output than Correa was in the regular season, slashing .194/.273/.314. He only posted 11 doubles and 55 hits, Correa had 29 and 118 in those categories.
San Francisco missed on the postseason for the second year in a row after near misses in free agency and fired its manager, Gabe Kapler.
Clearly, the Giants didn't make the right moves in free agency. Their star hunting didn't work and ultimately bit them, as they had little options to fill out their roster after Judge and Correa both fell through.