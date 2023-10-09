3 teams regretting moves as playoffs unfold and one team that looks incredibly wise
The MLB playoffs feature some pretty big what-ifs that some teams are kicking themselves over. One team, though, can enjoy the show and know they're positioned well for the future.
By Josh Wilson
The MLB postseason is in full swing, with sweeps galore in the Wild Card round and possible upsets in play in the divisional round. With the fall games upon us, the main characters of the 2023's extended play are emerging. We're about to find out who can play up to the moment, and who simply isn't ready.
Many of the teams that made moves -- or in some cases, didn't make moves -- are able to contextualize their decisions now that they can see what players do in the playoffs. Do they play up to the moment, or disappear entirely? Was the decision to move on from that player or not sign them at all justified based on how they're performing now on other teams?
A few teams look mighty foolish as they look on to the postsesason. Some, however, seem prescient as ever and ready to move into the future with the resources they need to get back in the playoffs next year. Let's take a look.
New York Mets made all the wrong moves
The New York Mets were definitely one of the lowlight teams of the 2023 MLB season. What happens when you sign only name-brand players and pay a name-brand price? You fail. Miserably.
The Mets, at least, did have the foresight to go ahead and liquidate, not sticking with their not-working strategy very long. But the one move they opted not to make this offseason might be the one that they're now regretting.
Carlos Correa is having himself a postseason so far this year, leading the Twins to a Game 2 victory over his former team, the Houston Astros. Correa had three hits (two doubles) and a walk in Game 2 including three RBI.
The Mets were in agreement with Correa on a contract, but a failed physical scared them away from ultimately putting ink to paper. Correa struggled during the regular season, posting a 94 OPS+ after a 130+ the last two years, so it's unlikely he would have changed the season's fortunes very much, but he may be a player the Mets would like to have for its future based on his playoff performance thus far.
In addition to Correa, Justin Verlander's one appearance in Game 1 of the ALDS was a six inning, zero earned run quality start. He had three walks but six strikeouts. The fact that they couldn't make a one-two with him and Max Scherzer in New York work is unfathomable.